In hearings, the new 9/11 trial judge wants “action.”

After nine years of hearings, the new military judge presiding over the September 11 attacks trial in Guantanamo Bay said Wednesday that he would not force the case to conclude, but that he wanted to see “activity.”

Colonel Matthew McCall of the US Air Force told the military commissions court at the US navy facility in Cuba that he would not block lawyers defending 9/11 “architect” Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others from arguing that the men were given due process because they were tortured by the CIA.

He said he wanted to get going on the long-running pretrial phase, which has already gone through seven judges, just three days before the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks.

He reminded the attorneys, defendants, and family members of the 9/11 victims in the courtroom, “This case has been going on for a long time.”

Despite defense concerns about political meddling, he added, “I feel no compulsion to get this matter to trial.”

Nonetheless, he stated, “I would like to see action,” in order to move the process forward.

After an 18-month hiatus owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the judge’s potential biases were examined on the second day of hearings.

One of Mohammed’s attorneys, Gary Sowards, questioned McCall about his personal reaction to the September 11 attacks, his expertise examining inmates in Iraq, and his thoughts on the issues surrounding the five’s high-security trial.

“This is a political trial,” Sowards said, adding that the government has used its power to cover up the CIA’s torture of the five men in secret “black sites” before they arrived at Guantanamo in 2006.

He stated, “The consequences of torture are always in the room.”

“National security and state secrets are their main trump cards,” he said of the military prosecutors.

Mohammed, along with suspected co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who were all in the courtroom for the second day, are accused of terrorism and mass murder in the assaults, which killed 2,976 people.

If convicted, the defendants may face the death penalty, therefore McCall said he was open-minded in the case.

He said he served in Iraq as a military attorney in the 2000s, evaluating cases of detainees before they were handed over to the Iraqi legal system.

He said that the majority of the inmates were guilty of minor offenses and deserved to be released.

He claimed, however, that he was not responsible for the executions of some Iraqis or the incarceration of others despite the lack of proof. Brief News from Washington Newsday.