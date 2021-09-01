In Harmony: The Paralympic Guide Running Partnership

David Brown has lost track of how many different guides he has worked with throughout the course of his career. But it’s not simple to race in perfect lockstep with a visually impaired Paralympic champion.

Brown, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 100m, competes in the T11 class, which requires visually impaired athletes to be linked to a fully sighted guide.

Brown, who went blind at the age of 13 due to Kawasaki disease, is participating in the Tokyo Games with Moray Steward, a college sprinter with whom he has only lately begun practicing.

Brown’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics were thrown into disarray when his long-time mentor Jerome Avery — his Rio Olympic partner – was ruled out due to injury.

Steward is still learning what it takes to keep in sync with a Paralympic champion as they race down the track, but he believes that mutual understanding is crucial.

“I can speed up or slow down depending on the situation,” Steward told AFP.

“I can pick it up and follow him if he goes out in front of me. Or, if I get quicker, I’ll encourage him by saying, ‘Come on, pick it up.’

Only a few athletes are capable of becoming guides due to the high standard of Paralympic sprinting (Brown’s personal best for the 100m is 10.92sec).

Brown claims he need someone who can keep up with him and is physically healthy enough to run and talk at the same time.

He also requires someone who is “comfortable to guide.”

“We search for feel – how we synchronize with one another, how we run, and how it impacts me.” Is it possible for them to adapt to my requirements?” Brown remarked.

And there isn’t a lot of area for wiggle room.

“You have to move on” if a guide doesn’t suit the bill.

Many women runners in Tokyo work with male guides, proving that mentors do not have to be of the same gender as the athlete.

However, there is one rule that must be followed: the guide must not cross the finish line before their athlete.

The visually impaired compete in Paralympic races that range in length from 100 meters to marathons.

Brown claims that the essence of guiding remains the same regardless of distance, but that longer races can be particularly difficult.

He stated, “I’ve known a marathon runner who has two different guides.”

“So they run a half-marathon and a half-marathon, and he does the complete marathon,” says the narrator. It’s insane.”

Athlete and guide must be in sync on the track. Brief News from Washington Newsday.