In Haiti, the last 12 North American hostages have been released.

After weeks of discussions with a known criminal gang, the remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been released, authorities announced Thursday.

The missionaries and their families were seized on October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by “400 Mawozo,” one of Haiti’s most notorious gangs.

Police spokesperson Gary Desrosiers told AFP over the phone, “We confirm the release of the 12 people who remained” captives. “At this time, we are unable to provide additional information.” Two of the seventeen were liberated in November, and three more were released earlier this month.

According to Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, the initial set of hostages included 12 adults aged 18 to 48 and five children aged eight months to 15 years.

The group posted on its website, “We rejoice God for answered prayer — the remaining twelve hostages are free!”

“Join us in thanking God for the safety of all seventeen of our loved ones.”

According to AFP, the kidnappers had previously sought a ransom of one million dollars per captive.

The group had been negotiating with FBI agents, Haitian authorities, and the national police’s anti-kidnapping section.

The US State Department has issued a travel warning for the Caribbean country, stating that “kidnapping is common, and victims frequently include US nationals.”

Previously restricted to the capital’s poorer parts, gangs have recently expanded their reach and increased the frequency of kidnappings as the country grapples with a long-running social, political, and economic crises.

Since December 2020, Haitian authorities have been looking for Mawozo chief Wilson Joseph, who is wanted for crimes such as killing, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and cargo truck hijacking.

According to the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, hundreds of people have been kidnapped for ransom in Haiti since January (CARDH).

The US State Department stated that it was working “at the highest levels” to secure the release of the captives.

In April, 400 Mawozo kidnapped ten individuals, including two French clerics, and held them captive for 20 days in the same territory.

President Jovenel Moise was slain in a still-mysterious plan in July, plunging Haiti into a new crisis, while severe gasoline shortages have been compounded by gangs obstructing access to oil facilities.

When passers-by hurried to gather fuel that had spilled, a tremendous explosion occurred on Tuesday, killing at least 75 people.