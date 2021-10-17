In Haiti, a notorious gang kidnaps 17 missionaries.

An armed gang kidnapped a group of 17 missionaries in Haiti on their way back after constructing an orphanage on Saturday.

The gang was holding “men, women, and children,” according to an audio tape acquired by the Washington Post. The kidnapped included 16 Americans and one Canadian, according to authorities. A 2-year-old and another toddler are suspected to be among the kidnapped.

According to the recorded message, “the mission field director and the American embassy are trying to see what can be done.” “Pray for the gang members to repent and put their faith in Jesus Christ.” Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, is sending the missionaries. A minute-long “prayer alert” from the group and an individual working with them on abduction was included in the audio message.

During the kidnapping, an abducted missionary sent a plea for help in a WhatsApp group, according to a source. "Please keep us in your prayers!! They grabbed our driver and are holding us prisoner. Prayers, prayers, prayers. We have no idea where they're sending us "According to the message.

The missionaries are thought to have been kidnapped by the notorious 400 Mawozo gang, which preys on religious organizations outside of Port-au-capital. Prince’s

The missionaries’ safety is a top issue, according to a State Department official.

“The Department of State places a high priority on the welfare and safety of American citizens living abroad. We are aware of these reports and are unable to provide any additional information at this time “According to the spokeswoman.

Due to a shortage of resources, gang activity and kidnappings have increased in Haiti.

According to a study released in September by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), at least 328 people were kidnapped in the first eight months of 2021, compared to 234 in all of 2020.

“Political uncertainty, an uptick in gang violence, and deteriorating socioeconomic conditions, including food poverty and hunger,” according to BINUH’s research. “An overworked and under-resourced police force cannot solve Haiti’s security problems on its own.”