In Haiti, 75 people were killed in a truck explosion, prompting fears that the death toll will rise.

75 people were confirmed dead one day after a bomb in Haiti’s second largest city, Cap-Haitien, in the latest calamity to strike the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation, which is riven by gang violence and governmental gridlock.

According to civil protection director Jerry Chandler, 59 persons were still being treated for burn injuries as of Wednesday evening, the majority of which were severe.

“We’re doubling down on efforts to bolster our local health infrastructure right now,” he added, adding that a field hospital at a nearby gym was almost ready.

The facility will be operational for the next seven to ten days, according to Chandler, and will be supported by World Health Organization materials and employees deployed by the country’s health ministry.

The death toll had risen steadily throughout the day on Wednesday, as the injured succumbed to burns that covered substantial areas of their bodies in several cases.

Passers-by were hurt as gas poured from a toppled tanker truck into the street early Tuesday morning, a rare commodity in the midst of severe fuel shortages.

Some victims were transferred outside of Cap-Haitien, including to a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, which operates the country’s only burn treatment center.

MSF medical coordinator Jean Gilbert Ndong said Wednesday morning, “We’ve been operating all night.”

“For the time being, our 12 patients are stable,” he said, adding that another dozen patients were expected to arrive later.

According to Ndong, MSF has a team in Cap-Haitien that includes a burn expert surgeon.

The horrifying picture was described by Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, who said he had seen scores of people “burned alive” and that it was “difficult to identify them.”

The explosion caused considerable damage to surrounding homes, which were set ablaze.

Haiti has never had enough energy to suit its population’s requirements. The state-run Haiti electric service barely delivers a few hours of power every day, even in well-off districts of the capital.

“We have a very poor population,” said Marie-Rosy Auguste Ducena, an activist with the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights.

“They thought they could resell the fuel, so they went out and collected gasoline off the tanker,” she explained.

Haiti, which had been in a state of instability for some time, was thrown into a new one.