In Guam, US Marines are training Taiwanese elite troops.

According to a local media article confirmed by Taiwan’s senior military official, a platoon of Taiwan’s elite soldiers headed to Guam for a month of combat training with the US Marine Corps (USMC).

According to Apple Daily, over 40 Marines of Taiwan’s Republic of China Marine Corps (ROCMC) 99th Marine Brigade were chosen to participate in exercises led by their American counterparts, including amphibious and airborne assault, urban warfare, and “joint operations” training.

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said outside the Taiwanese legislature early Tuesday: “With the United States, we have a long history of exchanges and collaboration. On some levels, interaction is required, and this is included in the exchanges.” In an effort to dismiss the report, Chiu emphasized that his department has previously acknowledged such training programs, adding, “There’s no need for additional speculation.” The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Newsday in time for publication.

The month-long exercise is being held under the Luhou—”Marine Roar”—program, which was formed in 1958 while the US-Taiwan Mutual Defense Treaty was still in existence, according to the Apple Daily story. After ending with the cessation of official diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979, it was resurrected in 2017. The Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which does not include a defense guarantee, replaced the treaty.

The TRA, which was backed by then-Senator Joe Biden, requires the US to provide Taiwan with the armaments and services it needs to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability. There is also a demand that the US maintain its own military capability “to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion that might undermine the people of Taiwan’s security, social, or economic system.” Luhou is managed through the American Institute in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung office in the south of the island, according to the Taipei-based daily. Officials from Taiwan’s Marine Corps Command are leading the ROCMC on Guam, which shares the USMC’s Semper Fidelis—”always faithful”—motto.

According to Apple Daily, the troops are being taught the most up-to-date USMC fighting methods, while American officials are expected to inspect and assess their skills.

