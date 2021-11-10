In Greece, Covid cases are on the rise, and hospitals are bracing for the impact.

Greece is in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, as daily infections reached their highest level since the outbreak began, and hospitals began to crack under the strain.

After instances more than doubled in less than a month, the country saw a record 8,613 new Covid-19 cases in only 24 hours, according to the National Organization of Public Health.

On Tuesday, 46 people died of the sickness, up from 65 the day before.

After conversations with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening, Mitsotakis warned, “We are facing a fourth wave,” which “primarily concerns the unvaccinated.”

The administration, he claimed, was “focused on improving immunization numbers” and “doing measures without resorting to a lockdown.”

In recent days, the north of the country, where inoculation rates are lower than in other parts of the country, has been the hardest hit.

Management at a prominent hospital fighting Covid in Thessaloniki’s second city claimed it was overrun with patients.

At the weekend, Nikos Kapravelos, chief of the Papanikolaou Hospital’s emergency department, cautioned against a new increase akin to the second wave in November last year.

Covid cards were made required for open-air restaurants and cafes, as well as inside public venues, by health officials on Friday.

Indoors and during huge outdoor events, face masks are still required.

However, the procedures are not being followed in certain locations, particularly in some Orthodox churches where photographs in the media show maskless worshippers kissing icons and disregarding social distance.

On Monday, Father Timotheos, a spokesman for the Greek Orthodox Church’s Holy Synod, declared on Mega TV that “holy icons do not spread the virus or disease.”

Even though 61.2 percent of the population had received two vaccinations, senior health ministry official Marios Themistokleous cautioned on Monday that instances were on the rise in Greece.

He added the number of appointments for the Covid vaccine’s initial dosage has skyrocketed in recent days.