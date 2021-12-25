In Greece, at least 30 people have died in migrant boat accidents.

On Saturday, Greek coast guards searched the Aegean Sea for survivors following the latest in a series of migrant boat mishaps that have killed at least 30 people in just a few days.

The coastguard discovered 16 bodies late Friday, including three women and an infant, and rescued 63 passengers from a boat that overturned and drowned near Paros.

Around 80 people were on board, according to those who were rescued.

Officials said three coast guard patrol boats, private vessels, a coast guard jet, and divers were searching for more survivors.

The latest death, the third in as many days, occurred amid unusually high smuggling activity in Greek waters.

On Thursday evening, 11 remains were discovered on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera after another boat came aground.

The coastguard said 90 persons who were stranded on the islet were rescued.

A dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Folegandros on Wednesday, killing at least three people.

Thirteen people were rescued, but dozens more are still missing, according to Greek authorities.

Survivors reported varying reports of the number of individuals on board: some believed there were 32 passengers on board, while others estimated the number to be about 50, according to an AFP report.

According to the UNHCR, the Folegandros disaster could be the deadliest in the Aegean this year, with an unknown number of people still missing.

“This shipwreck serves as a sobering reminder that people continue to embark on risky journeys in search of safety,” said Adriano Silvestri, UNHCR assistant representative in Greece.

The coastguard had earlier Friday intercepted another boat with 92 men and boys on board after it ran aground on the Peloponnese peninsula’s coast.

Three accused smugglers were apprehended after fleeing the boat on foot.

From January to November this year, the UNHCR estimates that over 2,500 people perished or went missing at sea attempting to reach Europe.

In 2015, about one million people, mostly Syrian refugees, entered the European Union after crossing the Mediterranean to the Greek islands near Turkey.

Rivals Greece and Turkey are frequently at odds over the problem of migrants, with Athens accusing Ankara of turning a blind eye to individuals attempting to enter EU member Greece and Ankara disputing the accusations.