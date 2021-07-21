In Fukushima, the Tokyo Olympics begin with a softball game.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo Olympics opened with a softball game between Japan and Australia in Fukushima, the site of the nuclear tragedy triggered by the 2011 tsunami.

The event, which saw a sport return to the Games for the first time since 2008, took place two days before the pandemic-delayed Games’ opening ceremony.

Under the strict coronavirus restrictions that will surround an Olympics facing considerable public opposition in Japan, where infections are on the rise, the game was held without spectators.