In front of Slovak Jews, the Pope expresses his “shame” over the Holocaust.

Pope Francis condemned World War II’s “frenzy of hatred” and continuing anti-Semitism on Monday, expressing “sad” over the Holocaust’s slaughter of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews.

The 84-year-old pontiff was speaking in a former Jewish neighborhood of Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, on his first international trip since undergoing colon surgery in July.

“The Name of God was dishonored here, in this place,” the pope remarked, addressing in front of a Holocaust memorial on Rybne Square, where a synagogue was demolished during the Communist era.

During World War II, Slovakia was ruled by a Nazi puppet administration led by a Catholic priest, Jozef Tiso, who approved anti-Semitic laws and allowed Jews to be deported.

“Here, reflecting on the sad insult to the most high that has marked the Jewish people’s history, we confess with shame how frequently his ineffable name has been used for unspeakable crimes of inhumanity,” the pope added.

“Let us stand together in rejecting all forms of violence and anti-Semitism,” he continued.