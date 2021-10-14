In front of his son, an elephant tramples a tourist to death.

An elephant stomped a 71-year-old South African visitor to death. The incident occurred in Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park, which is located along the Zambezi River.

Michael Bernard Walsh, a veterinarian from Cape Town, was trampled in front of his 41-year-old son, according to Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. The man has been coming to the park since 1986, according to Farawo.

A 71-year-old South African veterinarian was crushed to death by an elephant at Mana Pools in full presence of his 41-year-old son. Since 1986, he has been a regular visitor to the park. @Zimparks @maguranyanga @eNCA @METHI Zimbabwe MHSRIP @Zimparks @maguranyanga @eNCA @METHI Zimbabwe Tinashe Farawo (@FarawoTinashe) (@FarawoTinashe) (@FarawoTinashe) (@Farawo 13th of October, 2021 The duo was charged by a tuskless female elephant while taking a morning walk in the park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site noted for its wealth of animals, including elephants, according to the Associated Press.

The father and son had parked their car 40 meters (44 yards) away from the incident, but Farawo said Walsh was unable to return to the safety of the vehicle due to his age.

“We are quite concerned because two individuals have been slain in the last week,” Farawo said, referring to the killing of Clever Kapandura, a member of an anti-poaching squad, on Friday, October 8.

Kapandura, a member of the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit, was killed while responding to an allegation of poaching in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, when he was assaulted by a charging bull elephant.

The members of the crew who were with Kapandura at the time said they had no idea why the elephant charged at them from a distance of 120 meters.

According to the Associated Press, authorities in Zimbabwe’s national parks are seeing an uptick in animal-human encounters. More than 40 humans have died this year as a result of such animal interactions, according to Farawo.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson believes this is due to the hot, dry weather in Mana Pools and other parks, which is driving animals into nearby human communities in search of water.

It was estimated in 2014. This is a condensed version of the information.