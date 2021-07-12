In front of her terrified mother, a family dog mauls a newborn baby to death.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by his family’s dog.

Around 2:20 a.m., deputies arrived to the boy’s home in Kariong, Australia’s Central Coast, and attempted to resuscitate him with CPR, but he died at the scene.

The woman was allegedly screaming as she dialed 911 for assistance.

According to The Courier Mail, the dog, an American Staffordshire terrier who had been with the family for seven years, was removed from the home by the council and euthanized on Monday.

Arrow, a 6-year-old Cocker Spaniel, had been murdered by the dog just four weeks prior, according to a neighbor.

“Our dog had been taken under the fence into the couple’s house, his front legs had been destroyed, he was our baby, we kept him for six years, it was incredibly distressing,” she told the Daily Telegraph in the United Kingdom. “When the council ranger saw Arrow, she grieved and sent me a card the next day apologizing for what had happened.”

The second attack was confirmed by Brisbane Water Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson, who told reporters: “A neighboring dog reportedly came into the back yard and was mauled by this dog, unfortunately.” Although it was a different occurrence, it will be investigated as well.”

The Central Coast Council also stated that a report of the attack was filed against the dog mere days after the baby was discharged from the hospital last month.

According to a spokeswoman for 7NEWS.com.au, the dog had a previous attack lodged against it last month, which occurred in its own backyard. “At the request of Council, the family was doing a breed and temperament assessment.”

The incident, according to Detective Superintendent Jobson, was “of devastating proportions,” and emergency crews who responded to the scene were “no doubt shocked.”

“Anything to deal with children of any kind, especially children of this nature, is traumatic,” he added. “It’s not the type of call you want to get in the middle of the night as a commander.”

A report for the coroner is in the works.

The New South Wales Police Force has been approached for comment by this website.