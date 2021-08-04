In France, new Covid restrictions have been imposed since the number of virus cases has increased.

As a fourth wave of Covid infections spread across France, health officials triggered an emergency plan on the Mediterranean island of Corsica on Tuesday.

The administration also declared that it would reactivate a package of measures aimed at assisting medical personnel as they prepare for a new influx of cases.

Meanwhile, in an effort to stem the impending coronavirus tide, more of France’s attractive seaside areas have restored the mandatory wearing of masks.

As hospital occupancy in Bastia, one of the island’s two main cities, surpassed 79 percent, health officials on Corsica said they were allocating more intensive care beds for Covid patients and mobilizing medical staff.

The announcement came a day after Guadalupe, France’s third overseas territory, announced a return to partial lockdown due to a “catastrophic” increase in Covid cases.

Beginning on Wednesday, there will be an overnight curfew and some daytime restrictions.

Martinique, a French Caribbean island 190 kilometers (120 miles) to the south, was placed on lockdown again on Friday, while Reunion was placed on partial lockdown over the weekend.

Prime Minister Jean Castex presided over a meeting of the interministerial panel in charge of the issue on Tuesday.

According to his office, they agreed to employ the army to give extra intensive care beds to the foreign regions.

The administration also announced on Tuesday that overtime bonuses for hospital employees would be reinstated, as well as compensation for paid vacations they were unable to take due to work pressures.

The customary spike of departures and arrivals of holidaymakers at the end of July undoubtedly harmed the situation in Corsica: over 130,000 people were on the move there last weekend.

In mid-July, Corsica restored mandatory mask wearing in the island’s major cities.

Fewer than two months after the authorities repealed the rule, several beach resorts across France have resumed mandatory mask wearing.

Following a surge in Covid cases in northwest France, the Finistere area of Brittany advised people to cover their mouths and noses outside on Monday. Since last week, masks have been required outside in the Morbihan region of Brittany.

Similar precautions have been implemented in the Pyrenees foothills, on the Spanish border, and at Lake Annecy, at the foot of the Alps.

According to public health numbers released Tuesday, the Delta strain of the virus is increasing the number of hospital admissions across France.

There are currently 1,331 patients in intensive care, up from 978 a week ago, and 57 people have died in the last 24 hours. Brief News from Washington Newsday.