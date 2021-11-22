In France, an ex-hotel driver is on trial for genocide in Rwanda.

On Monday, a former hotel driver was charged with participation in Rwanda’s genocide in 1994 for transporting Hutu militiamen who slaughtered hundreds of Tutsis.

Claude Muhayimana, who investigators claim allegedly sheltered Tutsis in danger and assisted some in escaping, left after the genocide and became a French citizen in 2010.

On Monday, the 60-year-old, dressed in jeans, a t-shirt, and a leather jacket, spoke to confirm his identity before sitting in a chair with his arms crossed for the rest of the hearing.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

In just three months, 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutu members were massacred in murders coordinated and fueled by the state, making it one of the deadliest tragedies of the twentieth century.

Around 50 witnesses are expected to testify in the third trial of Rwandan genocide suspects in France, which has a judicial system that gives judges pursuing crimes against humanity universal authority.

Three persons have already been found guilty: an army officer who has been sentenced to 25 years in jail and two mayors who have been condemned to life in prison.

But Muhayimana, who was considered “respectable all around” before the deaths, will be the first “ordinary” citizen to face justice, according to Alexandre Kiabski, a lawyer for the Collective of Civil Parties for Rwanda (CPCR), one of the plaintiffs.

He refuted the defense’s allegation that Muhayimana had no choice but to obey Hutu authority, noting that “other drivers resisted.”

The trial will last around a month and will contain dozens of witnesses, including 15 Rwandans. Judges had to postpone the trial earlier this year due to Covid-19 travel limitations.

Muhayimana was detained in France in 2014 after a victims’ organisation initiated a probe by Paris prosecutors specializing in crimes against humanity.

He was placed in preventive custody for a year before being released on probation and returning to his job as a road repair agent in Rouen, France.

He is suspected of instigating atrocities in the western Kibuye district with Hutu police and militiamen known as the Interahamwe.

Thousands of Tutsis were killed while seeking refuge in schools, churches, and hotels.

Muhayimana, who was married to a Tutsi woman at the time, has disputed the allegations, claiming that he was not present in Kibuye at the time of the atrocities.

Investigators also determined that he had hidden Tutsis who were in danger of being killed and assisted some of them in fleeing.

Philippe, his lawyer, said, "He is going to thoroughly explain himself."