In France, a Vaccine Pass for Cultural and Leisure Venues has been launched.

As the country, which is in the midst of a fourth wave of infections, launched out a contentious vaccine passport system on Wednesday, cinemas, museums, and sports venues began asking guests to provide confirmation of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test.

All activities or places with more than 50 people require a “health pass,” which will be expanded to restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls in August.

Prime Minister Jean Castex defended the plan on Wednesday, pointing out that 96 percent of the 18,000 new daily cases reported that day – a 140 percent increase in just a week – were those who had not been immunised against the virus.

He informed TF1 television that they were in the fourth wave, and that the purpose of the health pass was to avoid a fourth statewide lockdown.

The Louvre was one of the first locations to perform the checks, with officials claiming that foreign visitors were unconcerned about being asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test because they had previously done so while entering the country.

Visitors who arrived at the Eiffel Tower without proof of immunization were offered testing across the Seine River.

The new laws, however, caught some people off guard.

Marie-Ange Rodrigues, 28, of the Paris suburb of Rosny-sous-Bois, was astonished to be turned away from a cinema screening after receiving her second vaccine shot.

She scoffed at the need that she be fully vaccinated for at least a week.

Last Monday, tens of thousands of vaccine skeptics protested the measures, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of operating a vaccine “dictatorship.”

Lawmakers from Macron’s Republic on the Move (LREM) party have criticized the limits, calling them a threat to civil liberties.

On Tuesday, LREM legislator Pacome Rupin remarked, “Protecting public health has been our priority since March 2020, but it has not harmed the cohesion of our society because the rules were the equal for everyone.”

“The health-care bill is going to rip our country apart,” he said.

The need that restaurant proprietors check their clients’ immunization status before serving them has enraged them.

Castex announced on Thursday that they would not be required to check customers’ identification and that the government would not penalize establishments during the first week of the new laws.

Following that, they might face fines of up to 1,500 euros ($1,700) for a first offense, and more for repeat offenses.

