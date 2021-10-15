In France, a teacher was assassinated over a cartoon depicting Mohammed.

On Friday, students in schools across France paid respect to Samuel Paty, a teacher who was killed by an extremist a year ago for showing his students drawings of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed.

Paty’s assassination struck shockwaves throughout France and abroad, and was interpreted as an attack on key beliefs instilled in generations of students by teachers, such as separation of religion and state and the right to blaspheme.

On the evening of October 16, 2020, the 47-year-old was killed after leaving the middle school where he taught history and geography in the peaceful Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen exile, claimed the incident was retaliation for Paty presenting his class the drawings during a session on free expression.

The government invited all French schools to observe a minute of silence, have debates, or show documentaries about freedom of speech to memorialize the murder.

During a visit to a Paris high school on Friday, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer remarked, “We will not forget Samuel Paty.”

“By naming rooms, schools, and other places after him, and by organizing ceremonies like this one, we show those who would terrorize us and fight freedom with fear that we will fight fear with freedom,” he stated.

High school students in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, near Lille, dedicated their civics session on Friday morning to a discussion.

“How do you define freedom of expression?” Anne-Sophie Branque, a history and geography teacher, posed the question to her predominantly 15-year-old students.

“Are you able to express yourself freely in everyday life without causing harm to others?” Is it permissible for us to blaspheme?” “Make sure you have your facts properly,” Branque urged, correcting one kid who said “Samuel Paty talked about the prophet in his lesson.” He taught a class on freedom of expression, using cartoons from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo as an example.” Corentin, a student at the Battieres middle school in Lyon’s southern suburbs, believes it is critical for young people to be able to speak freely without parental supervision.

“Some people can’t have this kind of conversation at home, so their parents’ opinions matter more than their own.” “It’s critical to have a discussion so that we can figure out what we really think,” he remarked.

Clelia Mazzetti, a civics instructor, invited the class for feedback on her premise that “you are free to criticize whatever you choose.”

“A year,” Elias, 14, said, adding that the subject was “delicate but vital.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.