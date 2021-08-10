In France, a suspected arsonist kills a Catholic priest.

Officials claimed a Rwandan immigrant accused of starting a large fire that destroyed the cathedral in Nantes, France, last year murdered a Catholic priest in western France.

The incident ignited a new row over immigration between the far right and the government less than a year before presidential elections in which the topic is likely to play a major role.

Father Olivier Maire, 60, was murdered in the Montfortains monastic community in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, where he lived and where the suspect had taken refuge.

The crime had “no terrorist motive,” according to Yannick Le Goater, deputy prosecutor of La-Roche-Sur-Yon, who named the suspect as Emmanuel Abayissenga.

Abayissenga allegedly offered gendarmes a key to the room where Maire’s body was discovered, according to him.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called the murder “tragic” and said he was on his way to the area.

According to a source close to the investigation, a man went to police in Mortagne-sur-Sevre and claimed he had slain a priest. According to the source, the man was already under judicial supervision in connection with the fire at Nantes Cathedral in July 2020.

The priest had been accepting the man into his church for several months, according to the source, who did not want to be identified. Although an autopsy will be performed, it appears that he was murdered by strikes.

Abayissenga has admitted to setting fire to the Nantes cathedral, which shocked France.

He was initially detained before being released under judicial supervision. He had been receiving therapy in a psychiatric facility but had left in late July after about a month of treatment.

According to a source close to the investigation, the suspect’s judicial control was deemed “incompatible with his condition of health” late Monday, and he was re-hospitalized.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who accuses the government of being weak on immigration, seized on the incident, claiming that “you may be an illegal migrant, set fire to a church, not be ejected, and then reoffend by murdering a priest” in France.

Darmanin slammed her for “creating a polemic without understanding the facts,” claiming that the man could not be deported from France as long as he was under judicial supervision.

When Le Pen runs for president against centrist Emmanuel Macron next year, immigration is expected to be a key topic.

Following the attacks in Paris, France is on high alert for possible church strikes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.