In France, a marathon trial has begun in the aftermath of the 2015 Paris attacks.

The largest trial in modern French history began on Wednesday, with 20 individuals indicted in the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people, with the estimated nine months of proceedings reopening very fresh wounds.

The suicide bomber and gun attack on bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan music venue by three jihadist teams – planned in Syria and ultimately claimed by the Islamic State – was the deadliest post-war tragedy on French soil.

Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving attacker, was present along with 13 other defendants as the trial began under tight security at the historic court of justice on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris.

When asked to identify himself in court on Wednesday, Abdeslam said, “There is no god but Allah.”

Six more are being tried in their absence. If convicted, 12 of the 20 defendants, including Abdeslam, face life in prison.

“We are entering the unknown,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a Bataclan music venue attack survivor and president of the victims’ organization Life for Paris.

“We’re excited for it to begin, but we’re curious as to how it will progress over the next nine months,” he said.

The trial will go until May 2022, with a total of 145 days of scheduled hearings involving over 330 lawyers, 300 victims, and testimony from former French President Francois Hollande in November.

“These tragedies have left an indelible mark on our collective memory,” Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti said on French television, promising that the trial would be equal to the task.

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, now 31, was born in Belgium but holds dual nationalities of French and Moroccan. He fled the scene of the carnage after discarding his suicide belt, which authorities later discovered was malfunctioning.

Four months later, he was apprehended in Brussels, hiding in a building adjacent to his family’s house.

Abdeslam, who began the trial wearing a black t-shirt and a black Covid mask, has refused to participate with the French investigation and has stayed largely mute during a separate trial in Belgium in 2018.

One key uncertainty is whether he would testify during his scheduled hearing in mid-January. He was spotted talking with his lawyers, Olivia Ronen and Martin Vettes, before the trial began.

“He needs to talk to the victims. If he stays silent, his cowardice will be even bigger than we think it is now,” Hollande said on France Info radio.

Abdeslam was kept in the strictest of conditions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.