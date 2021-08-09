In France, a Catholic priest was assassinated by a suspected arsonist at a cathedral.

Officials claimed a Rwandan immigrant accused of starting a large fire that destroyed the cathedral in Nantes, France, last year murdered a Catholic priest in western France.

The incident ignited a new row over immigration between the far right and the government less than a year before presidential elections in which the topic is likely to play a major role.

Father Olivier Maire, 60, was murdered in the Montfortains monastic community in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sevre, where he lived and where the suspect had taken refuge.

On Twitter, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called the murder “tragic” and said he was on his way to the area.

According to a source close to the investigation who did not want to be identified, a man went to police in the town of Mortagne-sur-Sevre and claimed he had murdered a priest. According to the source, the man was already under court supervision following the fire at Nantes Cathedral in July 2020.

According to the source, the priest, who is 60 years old, had been receiving the man into his church for several months. His body was discovered in the religious community where he lived, and it appeared that he had been killed by blows, though an autopsy will be performed soon.

Emmanuel A. was the man’s name. has admitted to setting fire to the Nantes cathedral, which shocked France.

He was initially detained before being released under judicial supervision. He had been in a psychiatric facility for treatment but had been released in late July.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right politician who has accused the government of being weak on immigration, attempted to capitalize on the tragedy, claiming that in France, “you may be an illegal migrant, set fire to a cathedral, not be ejected, and then reoffend by murdering a priest.”

Darmanin slammed her for “creating a polemic without understanding the facts,” claiming that the man could not be deported from France as long as he was under judicial supervision.

When Le Pen runs for president against centrist Emmanuel Macron next year, immigration is expected to be a key topic.

After a radical Islamist from Tunisia massacred three people in a church in Nice in late October, France is on high alert about the threat of assaults on churches. However, a source close to the investigation stressed that there appeared to be no relation between the death and terrorism.

Macron “expressed his deepest condolences” to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.