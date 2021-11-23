In Europe’s worst bus crash in a decade, 46 people were killed in Bulgaria.

In Europe’s deadliest road accident in the last decade, a tourist bus transporting North Macedonians caught fire and crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing 46 people, including a dozen children.

Officials suspect the bus slammed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul, Turkey, to Skopje, North Macedonia, despite the fact that the cause has yet to be determined.

During three days of sorrow, flags in North Macedonia will be flown at half-mast, while Bulgaria and Kosovo have also announced days of mourning on Wednesday.

According to police, seven people survived the incident by breaking a window and jumping to safety.

“People are huddled together, their bodies are burnt to ashes inside the bus,” Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashov cautioned of the difficulty of determining a final death toll, adding, “People are huddled together, their bodies are burnt to ashes inside the bus.”

Individual identification of the victims, he said, would be “very tough.”

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev visited the injured in hospital in Sofia and described the disaster as a “tragedy,” especially given the young age of many of the fatalities.

A pair of four-year-old twins were among the 12 children.

The family of some of the victims rushed from North Macedonia to Sofia, but were denied access to the hospital where the victims were being treated.

“All I know is that my uncle is still alive.” Outside the hospital, Yousouf Bajazidovski told AFP, “I know nothing so far about his wife and son.”

“Doctors believe they’re probably among the dead if they’re not here.”

Ramis Bajazidov, another relative, said those waiting “don’t know anything” about their loved ones’ situation.

Several of the dead were claimed to be from a Skopje primary school, where all lessons had been halted, according to North Macedonian media.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight on a route around 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital.

Officials stated many of the victims were between the ages of 20 and 30.

The bus was registered with the Besa Trans tourist agency, which organizes sightseeing and shopping tours in Istanbul, according to local media.

The vehicle was not registered for foreign transport, North Macedonia’s transport minister informed reporters on Tuesday.

When contacted by AFP, the tour bus business did not answer right away.

The burnt bus’s ruins were visible after it smashed through the road’s central guardrail.

Bulgaria’s temporary Prime Minister Stefan Yanev announced the initiation of an investigation into the disaster, dismissing claims that poor road conditions were to blame.

Borislav Sarafov, deputy chief prosecutor, said they were still looking into “if it was a technical fault.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.