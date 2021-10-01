In Europe, Joe Biden is losing powerful allies.

Despite Biden’s pledge to revitalize America’s old relationships, the White House’s direct channel into the European Union is murkier than ever, with long-serving German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaving office and strained US-French ties.

The defense alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia has enraged the French, while anti-Americanism is alive and well in Germany, particularly on the left. The EU’s pillars are France and Germany, and neither is currently fond with the United States.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom—long considered as the White House’s best route into the EU—has exited the bloc and is mired in a quagmire of Brexit-related economic stresses, logistical obstacles, and political schism.

Merkel’s nearly 16-year reign as leader of Europe’s largest economy came to an end on Sunday, ushering in a new period of uncertainty for Germans and their allies.

Biden, like the rest of America’s foreign policy establishment, is waiting to see who will be the next chancellor.

In Sunday’s election, Merkel’s right-leaning Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) coalition lost to its center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP) challengers, led by Olaf Scholz.

With 25.9% of the vote, the SPD will be the largest party in the next parliament. According to Merkel’s successor, Armin Laschet, the CDU-CSU bloc received 24.1 percent of the vote, a “painful” result.

The formation of a coalition is currently being discussed. The Green Party, which received 14.8 percent of the vote, and the Free Democratic Party, which received 11.5 percent, could still be kingmakers.

Regardless matter what occurs, Biden will no longer be Merkel’s safe pair of hands.

Despite her differences with four American presidents, Merkel has been a solid, professional partner for the White House for the past decade and a half, able to rally the backing of her party and much of the country.

Disputes over military spending, tariffs, and the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia—now built despite American protests and awaiting clearance by German regulators—have affected US-German relations in recent years, as has the EU’s relationship with China.

All of these long-standing problems were worsened by former President Donald Trump’s confrontational diplomatic style, which culminated in an order to withdraw all American troops from Germany. However, Trump’s departure. This is a condensed version of the information.