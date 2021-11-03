In Ethiopia’s Tigray War, the UN condemns “extreme brutality.”

The UN human rights head criticized the “severe brutality” of Ethiopia’s year-long battle in the Tigray area on Wednesday, warning that a recent state of emergency would exacerbate the situation.

Michelle Bachelet, speaking in Geneva, emphasized the importance of bringing perpetrators of a wide range of human rights violations to justice, including horrible deaths and gang rape of women in front of their children.

She told reporters, “Civilians in Tigray have been victims to cruel violence and suffering.”

“The need to hold culprits accountable on all sides” is highlighted by the “severe brutality,” she said.

A joint investigation by her office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) investigating atrocities found that all sides in the Tigray conflict may have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In November 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to the northern region to apprehend and disarm the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which he claimed was attacking army camps.

According to the UN, thousands of people have died in the fighting since then, and hundreds of thousands more have been forced into famine-like conditions.

The joint study released on Wednesday revealed evidence of “severe abuses and violations” by both sides from November to June, when the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire.

It went on to say that there were “reasonable reasons to suspect that a number of these acts could amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

Bachelet expressed concern that the situation has worsened since Tuesday, when Ethiopia declared a statewide state of emergency over fears that Tigrayan rebels were on their way to the capital.

“This risks exacerbating the country’s already dire human rights situation,” Bachelet stated.

“There is a serious risk that… these excessively wide measures… will exacerbate differences, put civil society and human rights activists in jeopardy, exacerbate conflict, and just add to the already unacceptably high levels of human suffering.”

According to Bachelet, Ethiopian soldiers and Eritrean troops who have provided military support to Addis Ababa committed the majority of the crimes detailed in Wednesday’s report.

However, she claimed that since June, the TPLF has committed a growing number of infractions.

In response, Abiy stated that his government takes “seriously” the “troubling” charges of Ethiopian soldiers’ crimes and is “dedicated to bringing criminals to justice,” but he denied accusations of genocide.

He stated that the findings “clearly proved the charge of genocide as erroneous and entirely lacking in any factual basis.”

Bachelet insisted that more research be done.

