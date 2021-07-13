In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, rebel forces have launched a new offensive.

Two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel gains, Tigrayan troops claimed Tuesday to have launched a new attack in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn northern region.

After commencing the operation on Monday, Tigrayan forces seized Alamata, the major town in southern Tigray, according to a spokesman for the Tigrayan army.

Fighting was also taking place in western Tigray, according to Getachew Reda.

Because communications in the area were largely down, the reports could not be independently verified, and an Ethiopian military spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After eight months of harsh fighting with federal soldiers, the Tigray Defence Forces surged across much of Tigray and took the regional capital Mekele last month.

Thousands have died in the battle, which has been marked by gruesome killings and widespread sexual abuse, and the UN estimates that hundreds of thousands are on the verge of starvation.

After Tigrayan forces cleared out during the early part of the war, security personnel and officials from the neighboring Amhara region stepped in to reinforce the Ethiopian army in both the southern and western areas of Tigray in November.

Getachew stated, “We pledged to liberate every single inch of Tigray.”

“We began an operation yesterday (Monday) in (Raya’s southern region) and were able to completely rout federal defense troops and Amhara special forces divisions,” he claimed.

“We have secured the majority of southern Tigray, including Korem and Alamata (the area’s largest town).”

“We don’t want to give them an opportunity to regroup,” Getachew added, adding that TDF members were still “in hot pursuit” of pro-government fighters.

The offensive began barely two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won a resounding victory in a June election that took place despite the Tigray conflict, which has harmed his international reputation.

The TDF had hailed its capture of Mekele and much of Tigray as a huge triumph, and the government’s unilateral ceasefire had been dubbed a “joke.”

Later, rebel leaders stated they supported the ceasefire “in principle,” but with strong terms, including Eritrean and Amhara forces withdrawing from the region.

Federal soldiers pulled back strategically to focus on other threats, according to Abiy and other officials.

Federal soldiers pulled back strategically to focus on other threats, according to Abiy and other officials.

Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to improve relations with Eritrea, dispatched the army into Tigray last November to depose the region's once-dominant ruling party, the.