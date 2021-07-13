In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, rebel forces have launched a new offensive.

Two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel gains, Tigrayan troops claimed Tuesday to have launched a new attack in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn northern region.

After initiating their current attack on Monday, Tigrayan troops seized Alamata, the largest town in southern Tigray, according to a spokesman for the Tigrayan army.

Fighting was also taking place in western Tigray, according to Getachew Reda, a region where the US has expressed worry about ethnic cleansing.

Because communications in the area were largely down, the rebel allegations could not be independently verified, and an Ethiopian military official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After eight months of harsh fighting with federal soldiers, the Tigray Defence Forces surged across much of Tigray and took the regional capital Mekele last month.

Thousands have died in the battle, which has been marked by gruesome killings and widespread sexual abuse, and the UN estimates that hundreds of thousands are on the verge of starvation.

After Tigrayan forces cleared out during the early part of the war, security personnel and officials from the neighboring Amhara region stepped in to reinforce the Ethiopian army in both the southern and western areas of Tigray in November.

Getachew stated, “We pledged to liberate every single inch of Tigray.”

“We began an operation yesterday (Monday) in (Raya’s southern region) and were able to completely rout federal defense troops and Amhara special forces divisions,” he claimed.

“We have secured the majority of southern Tigray, including Korem and Alamata (the area’s largest town).”

“We don’t want to give them an opportunity to regroup,” Getachew added, adding that TDF members were still “in hot pursuit” of pro-government fighters.

A UN source reported hearing artillery fire near Emba Madre, a town in western Tigray, on Tuesday, while relief workers in the south reported hearing small arms fire near the Mai Aini refugee camp.

Around Mai Tsebri, around 13 kilometers (eight miles) from Emba Madre, there was also active fighting.

On Monday, a local government office in Tigray’s Amhara area called for a “mass mobilization” of people with weaponry and food to go to Mai Tsebri.

The rebel attack began barely two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won a resounding victory in a June election that took place despite the Tigray conflict, which has tarnished his international reputation.

