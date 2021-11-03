In Ethiopia, who is fighting the war?

Rebel factions in northern Ethiopia are claiming key victories over government forces and threatening to push on Addis Ababa.

These are the primary players in a year-long struggle that has murdered thousands of people and forced millions more into starvation:

With an estimated 140,000 members, Ethiopia’s national military is one of Africa’s largest standing armed forces.

It possesses fighter jets and armed drones in its air force, which has increased raids over Tigray in recent weeks.

The ENDF has extensive combat experience, having fought battles with Eritrea, suppressed rebellions, and faced Islamist extremists in Somalia.

After accusing Tigray’s former rulers, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of coordinating attacks on federal army camps, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched the ENDF to the region.

In just a few weeks, the ENDF conquered Tigray’s capital, Mekele, and Abiy declared victory.

In June, however, the rebels retook Mekele and advanced into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

The military has not provided any data for its own losses.

Until anti-government protests catapulted Abiy to power in 2018, the TPLF dominated the political alliance that ruled Ethiopia for nearly 30 years.

According to the International Crisis Group (ICG), the TPLF had a sizable paramilitary force and well-trained local militia at the start of the battle, probably totaling 250,000 men.

They had led the struggle to overthrow Ethiopia’s dictatorial administration in 1991 and fought a terrible border war with Eritrea, so they were battle-hardened.

The rebels have been accused by Abiy’s administration of atrocities including as massacres, conscription, and drugging of juvenile soldiers.

The TPLF triumphed in Mekele in June, parading thousands of battered federal soldiers through the streets.

They seized control of Dessie and Kombolcha, two cities roughly 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Addis Ababa, in a new onslaught in late October.

Its leaders claim their objectives are to deny Abiy’s soldiers the opportunity to return to Tigray and to end a de facto assistance blockade, as described by the UN.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, has not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa “if that’s what it takes to break Tigray’s siege.”

On the battlefield, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an insurgent group seeking to depose Abiy, has allied with the TPLF and claims control of areas in Amhara and Oromia, particularly close Addis Ababa.

As a result, supply routes to the capital may be disrupted. On November 3, an OLA official predicted that Addis Ababa will fall within “months, if not weeks.”

Ethiopia has designated the TPLF and the OLA as terrorist organizations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.