In Ethiopia, Abiy’s party wins a landslide victory.

Ethiopia’s ruling party won a landslide victory in a historic parliamentary election, the electoral board announced Saturday, securing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed a new five-year term.

The election on June 21 was Abiy’s first since taking office as Prime Minister in 2018, following several years of anti-government rallies.

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, had intended to use his election triumph as a mandate for political and economic changes as well as military operations.

However, the election took place amid a brutal conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area, which has harmed Abiy’s international reputation and generated worries of catastrophic famine.

According to results released by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) at a gathering in Addis Ababa, Abiy’s Prosperity Party won more than 400 seats out of a total of 436 where elections were held.

The vote was expected to confirm Abiy’s promise of a democratic resurgence in Africa’s second-most populous country, with Abiy vowing to end the persecution that has marred previous electoral cycles.

In 2015 and 2010, the ruling coalition that preceded Abiy claimed massive majorities in polls that critics say fell far short of international fairness requirements.

In 2005, a more open election saw significant gains for the opposition, but it also resulted in a deadly crackdown on protesters over disputed results.

The elections were postponed twice this time, once due to the coronavirus outbreak and again to give officials more time to prepare.

Documents released by the NEBE on Saturday showed the PP won 421 seats, but it also stated that 10 constituencies would have to be re-run and three more would have to be recounted.

Even with the extra time, nearly one-fifth of the country’s 547 constituencies did not vote. Many of those who were left out will have another chance to vote on September 6.

Some locations were deemed too dangerous due to ethnic violence, which has gotten worse under Abiy.

In other circumstances, the electoral board was hampered by ballot paper production mistakes and other logistical issues.

Because of delayed counts and objections from political parties, the final results were also announced later than intended.

However, no election date has been announced for Tigray, where eight months of bloodshed raged before federal soldiers withdrew at the end of June in the face of rebel advances and Abiy’s administration declared a unilateral truce.

The situation is still perilous, with observers predicting more violence.