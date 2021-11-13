In Ecuador, a new prison riot has resulted in the deaths of 68 people.

68 inmates have died in violent confrontations in an Ecuador prison, according to authorities, in the latest upheaval at a Guayaquil facility that was the site of a September riot that killed 119 inmates.

According to early information, 68 convicts were killed and another 25 were injured, according to the Ecuador Prosecutor’s Office.

The disturbance began at 7:00 p.m. Friday (0000 GMT) when inmates attempted to enter a part of the jail with gunfire and explosives, prompting authorities to intervene.

“These incidents are the consequence of a territorial battle between criminal groups inside the prison,” said General Tannya Varela, the police commander.

Varela had previously stated to media that 58 individuals had been slain.

Police involvement to restore order “saved lives,” said Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, which includes Guayaquil as its capital.

Arosemena slammed the inmates who took part in the incident for their “degree of ferocity, level of inhumanity.”

A body of an inmate in an orange prison jumpsuit lay on the roof of the jail, surrounded by barbed wire, while police officers in riot gear climbed up the blood-stained prison walls.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered outside the prison gates, wailing and hoping to discover the fate of their relatives who were being held there.

Images uploaded on social media, whose veracity has not been verified by officials, showed a pile of listless bodies being burned by flames in a night-time prison courtyard while inmates standing nearby beat the victims with sticks.

More than 300 inmates have been killed in Ecuador’s criminal justice system this year, as thousands of inmates linked to drug gangs engage in violent clashes that frequently devolve into riots.

The uprising in September was one of the greatest prison massacres in Latin American history, and the new tragic violence in Guayaquil has only reinforced Ecuador’s jails’ damaged state.

Rival narcotics gangs have been fighting in Guayas 1 Prison, which was built for 5,300 convicts but now holds 8,500, or 60 percent higher than capacity.

However, despite a crackdown in the aftermath of the September 28 disaster, which killed 119 people, unrest has continued, with at least 15 more inmates dying before Friday’s horrific outburst.

Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador’s president, imposed a 60-day state of emergency two weeks after the September accident in an attempt to quell the country’s escalating drug-related unrest.

He also announced the formation of a new defense. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.