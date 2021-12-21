In East Timor, an American ex-priest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex abuse.

On Tuesday, a defrocked American priest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing children at an East Timor shelter, in a case that sparked fierce debate in the highly Catholic country.

Richard Daschbach, 84, has been accused of sexually abusing at least 15 women while they were youngsters at his refuge in the enclave of Oecusse, with suspicions that there may be many more victims.

At the shelter, which was formed in the early 1990s and sheltered hundreds of orphans and underprivileged youngsters, a panel of judges convicted the ex-priest guilty of various sex crimes.

They gave him various sentences totaling 37 years, but presiding judge Yudi Pamukas declared that because of his age, it was lowered to 12 years.

During the trial, Daschbach was under house arrest, and the courts ordered his immediate incarceration to prevent him from fleeing.

The court also ordered East Timor authorities to compensate the victims financially.

Despite the shorter punishment, one of the victims, who testified during the trial but did not provide her name, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

She told AFP, “This is the product of our struggle.”

Lawyers for the victims said they would appeal for the maximum punishment of 30 years in prison, calling the sentence “very mild.”

“Today’s history is a bitter history for the entire nation,” Maria Agnes Bere, a victim advocate with JU,S Juridico Social, stated.

“We, as a society, were blinded by the belief that a figure like the defendant in this case would not commit such crimes against children for such a long time because we, as a society, were blinded by the belief that a figure like the defendant in this case would not commit such crimes against children.”

Miguel Acacio Faria, Daschbach’s lawyer, said his client would file an appeal as well.

The now-ex-priest arrived to East Timor as a missionary in the mid-1970s and was formerly well-known for his humanitarian work in the Southeast Asian country.

The Vatican defrocked him in 2018, but the facts of the sex abuse claims were only revealed the following year when a local news outlet reported on the issue.

Daschbach was fired this year, according to Catholic officials in Dili, East Timor’s capital, because he admitted to the “heinous act.”

However, due of his support for East Timor’s independence effort, he maintained broad popularity in the Catholic nation, especially among certain members of the political elite.

Many devout Catholic Timorese have questioned the allegations of molestation. The majority of claimed victims did not want to be recognized for fear of retaliation.

Daschbach was also there in August. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.