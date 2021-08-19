In earthquake-stricken Haiti, the death toll has surpassed 2,000.

On Wednesday, the dead toll from a major earthquake in Haiti surpassed 2,000, as relief workers warned of difficulties in humanitarian efforts five days after thousands of people were displaced.

The death toll from Saturday’s deadly earthquake has grown to 2,189, according to the country’s civil protection service.

“Around 600,000 people have been directly affected and require immediate humanitarian assistance,” said Jerry Chandler, speaking from the capital Port-au-emergency Prince’s operations center.

“We had to figure out how to ensure security, which is still a major challenge.”

At least 12,268 people were hurt, and tens of thousands of buildings were damaged or destroyed in the Caribbean nation, which is still recovering from the terrible earthquake of 2010.

As Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti on Tuesday, many Haitians who had been left without shelter by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake had to face gale-force winds and torrential rain.

Even before the devastating earthquake, Haiti, one of the poorest countries on the planet, had been ravaged by the Covid-19 crisis and political upheaval, which culminated in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month.

While gang violence has wracked the impoverished neighborhood of Martissant near the capital in the weeks since early June, the threat appears to have subsided for the time being, thanks to an unofficial cease-fire in place, assuaging fears that gun violence could disrupt the flow of convoys out of Port-au-Prince.

However, aid personnel encounter additional hurdles.

Chandler explained, “Sometimes we’ve been confronted with frustrated and agitated folks who have caused problems and impeded our convoys.”

In the four provinces affected by the latest quake, the government has issued a month-long state of emergency.

Residents in Maniche, a hard-to-reach region 120 miles from the capital, are still waiting for help.

“The institutions we used to have… are in ruins,” said local resident Rose Hurguelle Point du Jour, who added that the church, parish, and clinic were all destroyed.

Another Maniche resident, Geordany Bellevue, is concerned about the safety of those who live in the island’s remote and landlocked areas.

“In the highlands, there were numerous mudslides that maimed and killed many people. Some have gone missing, and we don’t have the resources to track them down,” the 32-year-old explained.

“It was already difficult to get relief here in Maniche’s core, so when it does arrive, it never reaches the disaster victims in the outskirts.”

At least 332 individuals are still missing, according to Haiti’s civil protection service.

Meanwhile. Brief News from Washington Newsday.