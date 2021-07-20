In dramatic videos, flooding at an aluminum plant causes it to suddenly explode.

Dramatic film from central China is said to have captured the moment an aluminum alloy facility exploded in a massive flame on Tuesday after severe flooding in the area caused the factory walls to collapse.

Following the blast at a local aluminum alloy company operated by Dengfeng Power Group Co. Ltd., the municipal government of Dengfeng, a city in Henan province, issued an online statement saying no casualties or missing persons had been reported as of 10 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET on Monday).

The plant in Gaocheng was shut down and its employees evacuated at around 4 a.m., according to authorities, when the nearby Ying River burst its banks and the surrounding walls crumbled.

Floodwaters reached the high-temperature solution within the plant’s alloy tank at 6 a.m., causing the explosion, according to the statement. The investigation into the incident’s aftermath was “ongoing in a systematic manner,” according to the statement.

Dengfeng Power Group Co. Ltd. could not be reached via phone via this website.

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

Residents living near the aluminum alloy mill apparently captured social media videos that were distributed by numerous local news sites on Tuesday. The clips show the morning sky turning red and yellow as a gigantic ball of flames erupts in the sky.

Shockwaves from the explosion appear to have blown smoke and clouds away from the explosion site.

“I heard a huge explosion while still in bed this morning,” a homeowner, identified only by her last name Liang, told The Beijing News. My windows trembled and gave way. This is a condensed version of the information.