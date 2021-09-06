In Doha, people are blinking in preparation for talks with Qatar about the Afghan crisis.

After the Taliban claimed full control of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Doha on Monday for urgent talks with Qataris.

Shortly before the invasion, an official revealed that four Americans had departed Afghanistan with Taliban knowledge, the first such departures organized by the US since its haphazard military withdrawal.

The four Americans arrived by land and were received by US diplomats, according to the senior official, who did not disclose which country they passed into, but did say that “the Taliban did not obstruct them.”

Blinken is the most senior US official to visit the region since the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan on August 15. He is accompanied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He was not scheduled to meet with any Taliban representatives in Doha, but State Department official Dean Thompson said the US would continue to interact with the Islamist group “to ensure our messaging with them is clear.”

The State Department announced ahead of Blinken’s arrival in Doha at 1500 GMT, as observed by an AFP correspondent, that “we are pleased for Qatar’s close partnership on Afghanistan.”

Blinken’s team lauded Doha for its “invaluable assistance in allowing the movement of US nationals, embassy Kabul officials, at-risk Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan through Qatar.”

Qatar, which contains a major US airfield, has served as a transit point for 55,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan, accounting for roughly half of the total number of people evacuated by US-led troops following the Taliban’s swift takeover.

Blinken stated before his arrival that he would “communicate our sincere gratitude for all that they’re doing to support the evacuation effort” in Qatar and meet rescued Afghans.

He will also meet with US officials after Washington, along with a number of allies including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, evacuated their embassies in Kabul to Doha.

Blinken will meet with Qatar and Turkey to discuss efforts to reopen Kabul’s dilapidated airport, which is critical for bringing in desperately needed humanitarian aid and evacuating surviving Afghans, according to the State Department.

In 2013, Qatar asked the Taliban to build a political office in Doha, and in 2014, Qatar hosted talks between the US and the Taliban, which resulted in a troop pullout deal in 2020. Direct talks between the former insurgents and the Afghan government followed.

The Taliban claimed entire control of Afghanistan on Monday, claiming victory in the important battle for the Panjshir Valley, the final bastion of resistance to their rule.

After sweeping into Kabul three weeks ago at a breakneck speed, the organization has yet to finalize its new rule. Brief News from Washington Newsday.