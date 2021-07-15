In Dhaka, a mass exodus has occurred as the virus quarantine has been lifted in preparation for the festival.

Hundreds of thousands of people departed Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday in every car, train, and bus available, amid mounting coronavirus illnesses and deaths.

The government has granted an eight-day reprieve after a two-week lockdown that saw troops patrolling the streets to keep inhabitants in their homes.

As the nation prepared to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, tens of thousands of buses returned to highways, boats left the capital for coastal ports, and trains resumed service.

Tens of millions of people leave the major cities for Eid al-Adha celebrations in the Muslim-majority country of 169 million people.

Buses filled the main riverfront at Shimulia ferry station, which is about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Dhaka, causing mayhem.

Mohammad Sharif, an 18-year-old carpenter from Dhaka, visited his parents at his village.

“I’m leaving as soon as possible to return home. He told AFP before boarding a boat that if the lockdown is reinstated after Eid, he will remain in his village.

Authorities struggled to keep the people under control, according to Sirajul Islam, the police chief of Louhojang, south of Dhaka.

He observed, “The ferries are under a lot of passenger strain.” “We’ve taken stringent procedures to guarantee that the ferries don’t transport too many passengers, which would violate health regulations.”

The government declared that they were relaxing regulations to help the economy. Almost ten million cows and goats, worth billions of dollars, are slaughtered during Eid.

Bus drivers and boat captains were overjoyed to be able to earn money once more.

“For the past 15 months, we’ve been infected with this virus. Abdul Kader, a bus driver, stated, “The effect on our family is devastating.”

“At least 300 buses have left Gabtoli bus terminal towards Bangladesh’s northern districts since this morning. According to Rakib Hasan Johny, manager of the Hanif bus service, people are abandoning the city in droves.

Virus experts advised the authorities to keep the lockdown in place, stating that doing so would hasten the spread of the Delta strain, which has been sweeping the country since late May.

In recent days, daily infections have surged to approximately 12,000, more than twice the figures from last month. The number of deaths each day has surpassed 230 for the first time. Experts believe the genuine cost is much higher than the government’s estimate.

In Bangladesh, more than 17,000 people have died and one million people have been afflicted.