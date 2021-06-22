In denying Munich’s request to light the stadium with rainbow lights, UEFA cites its politically “neutral” stance.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) declined a request by Munich, the host city of the European Championships, to light up its stadium in rainbow colors in solidarity of the LGBT population, citing a desire to stay politically neutral.

The UEFA noted in a statement released Tuesday that while the request by Munich’s city council was intended to promote diversity and inclusiveness, the organization is also “politically and religiously neutral.”

In reaction to a rule approved by the Hungarian national parliament last week prohibiting the transmission of any content including homosexuality or sex reassignment to children, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter submitted the application on behalf of the city council. Reiter called the UEFA decision “shameful,” and said it was “extremely regrettable” that the German soccer organization would not support the city’s idea further.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Following UEFA’s rejection of Bayern Munich’s intention to display rainbow colors during the country’s match against Hungary at the European Championship, German soccer clubs have banded together to do so during the country’s match against Hungary.

During Wednesday’s last group game in Munich, stadiums in Berlin, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Frankfurt, and Cologne will be lit up.

Jens Grittner, a spokesman for the Federation, indicated on Monday that displaying the colors in the days following Hungary’s visit would be an option. On July 2, Munich will host a quarterfinal match at Euro 2020.

Reiter called the counter-proposal “laughable.” “I’m not sure what this proposal is meant to be about.”

Rainbow flags will be flown over city hall, and a wind turbine near the stadium and the city’s Olympic Tower will be lit up in rainbow hues, according to Reiter.

“We in Munich will not be deterred from delivering a clear signal to Hungary and the rest of the world,” Reiter added.

On Monday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó slammed Germany’s stance.

“We enacted a law in Hungary to safeguard Hungarian children, and now Western Europe is complaining,” Szijjártó remarked in Luxembourg. “They want to convey this by incorporating politics into a sporting event that has nothing to do with national legislation.”

UEFA stated that “discrimination can only be combated in close partnership with others” and suggested that Munich serve as an example. This is a condensed version of the information.