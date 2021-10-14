In declining the Covid vaccine, NBA star Kyrie Irving is “doing what’s best for me.”

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets says he’s “doing what’s best for me” by declining the Covid-19 vaccine, which will keep him out of the NBA.

On Wednesday, Irving addressed the situation on Instagram Live, stating that he hoped to be back on the court with his teammates soon.

He insisted, however, that he would not submit to pressure to be vaccinated, and that he was neither anti- nor pro-vaccine.

“Do what you think is best for you,” Irving added, “but I am not an advocate for either side.” “I’m doing what I think is best for me.

“I understand the stakes here, and if that means being condemned and stigmatized for it, then so be it; that’s the part I play.”

He continued, ” “No, I’m not retiring, and I’m not leaving this game in this state. There’s still a lot of work to be done.” Because of the pandemic, New York City has adopted laws prohibiting unvaccinated players from participating in practices and games at public venues, including the Nets’ Barclays Center and the rival Knicks’ Madison Square Garden.

Irving had been expected to train with the club at their private practice facility and be available for road games, but the Nets announced on Tuesday that he will not play or practice with the team “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

“Kyrie has made a personal decision, and we respect his right to make that decision,” said Nets president Sean Marks.

Irving stated on Wednesday that his final choice on getting vaccinated will have nothing to do with the Nets or a New York mandate.

“I’m going to say it once more,” he continued. “It’s not about the Nets, it’s not about the organization, it’s not about the NBA, and it’s certainly not about politics.

“It isn’t just one thing. It’s all about having the flexibility to do whatever I want.”