In Darfur, Sudanese gunmen robbed a UN food aid warehouse.

During a wave of violence in Darfur, Sudanese militants looted a World Food Programme warehouse housing roughly 1,900 tonnes of food aid, officials reported Wednesday.

Residents of El Fasher, North Darfur state’s capital, reported loud gunfire outside the warehouse late Tuesday, and local officials imposed a nighttime curfew on the town as a result of the attack, according to state news agency SUNA.

“We heard a lot of shooting,” Mohamed Salem, a local neighbor, told AFP.

According to a WFP spokesman, they are “doing an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contains about 1,900 tonnes of food products,” which are meant to be life-saving supplies for the world’s poorest people.

“One in every three Sudanese individuals requires humanitarian help,” said UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan Khardiata Lo N’diaye. “Humanitarian aid should never be used as a weapon.” The vast, arid, destitute region saturated in weaponry is still reeling from the battle that erupted in 2003 under previous president Omar al-Bashir, which claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

The insurgency pitted ethnic minority rebels against President Omar al-Arab-dominated Bashir’s government, which they claimed was discriminatory.

Khartoum retaliated by unleashing the Janjaweed militia, which has been accused of murder, rape, looting, and village burning.

Thousands of Janjaweed were later absorbed into the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which are now overseen by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Sudan’s second-in-command.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Bashir on accusations of genocide in Darfur. After enormous protests against his three-decade dictatorship, he was deposed and imprisoned in April 2019.

While the major fighting in Darfur has diminished as a result of a peace agreement reached last year with key rebel factions, violence continues to emerge.

Since October, Darfur has seen a spike in conflict sparked by land, cattle, and access to water and grazing, with over 250 people killed in clashes between herders and farmers.

According to the International Organization for Migration, tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes (IOM).

This violence has occurred as Sudan struggles to recover from political turmoil following the October 25 coup headed by military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized looting and violence near a former UN logistics base in El Fasher that had been handed over to local authorities just days before.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized looting and violence near a former UN logistics base in El Fasher that had been handed over to local authorities just days before.

UNAMID, a combined UN-African Union peacekeeping mission, finished its 13-year deployment in December of last year, but Guterres stated "significant quantities of.