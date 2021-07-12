In Cuba, rare anti-government protests erupt.

Thousands of Cubans took part in rare anti-communist marches on Sunday, yelling “Down with the dictatorship” as President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged his followers to confront the protesters.

Anti-government protests erupted spontaneously in numerous cities as the country grappled with its worst economic crisis in 30 years, including chronic power and food shortages.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Havana’s capital, screaming “We Want Liberty,” with a robust military and police presence deployed as protesters gathered outside the Capitol building.

AFP correspondents witnessed police using tear gas to disperse crowds and arresting at least ten people, as well as policemen using plastic pipes to beat protestors.

Thousands of demonstrators, mostly young people, marched through San Antonio de los Banos, a village 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Havana.

According to recordings uploaded online, security personnel arrived shortly after the protests began, and Diaz-Canel subsequently visited the town himself, surrounded by party activists while citizens heckled him.

“The order to battle has been given — into the street, revolutionaries!” said the president in a broadcast speech.

“From now on and in the coming days, we call on all revolutionaries in the country, all communists, to go out on the streets where these provocations occur and confront them in a decisive, firm, and fearless manner.”

In Havana, supporters of the government staged counter-demonstrations.

On Sunday afternoon, social media showed many anti-government protests across the country, and mobile internet — which has been available in Cuba since 2018 – was generally blocked down.

“Peaceful protests are spreading in Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about escalating COVID cases/deaths,” Julie Chung, the senior US diplomat for Latin America, tweeted.

On condition of anonymity, a local in San Antonio de los Banos told AFP that she took part in the protest because she was frustrated by “the situation with energy and food.”

Long food lines, increased power outages for several hours a day, and a severe lack of medicines have fueled public outrage since the beginnings of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Cuba under US sanctions.

Cuba is in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic’s most severe phase ever, with a new daily record of infections and deaths announced on Sunday.

“The energy crisis appears to have created some reaction,” Diaz-Canel said in San Antonio de los Banos, criticizing US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump and maintained by President Joe Biden.

