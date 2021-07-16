In Covid-plagued Indonesia, the call to prayer draws large crowds.

Despite cautions against mass gatherings, mosques were packed across virus-ravaged Indonesia on Friday, as the daily death toll in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country reached a new high.

Covid’s popularity is skyrocketing.

Hospitals in the Southeast Asian country of over 270 million people are being hammered with 19 illnesses and fatalities, as it overtakes India as Asia’s coronavirus epicenter.

Fearing a further spread of the virus, the government and the Indonesian Mosque Council have urged millions of Indonesians to worship at home, as the death toll has risen to 1,205 in the last 24 hours, with 54,000 new cases.

The call to prayer on Friday, Islam’s holiest day, was too much for some, including M. Rofid Hilmi, a 25-year-old Jakarta resident who lost his aunt to the respiratory condition.

“I’m concerned, but I’ll put my trust in God to keep me safe. Hopefully, everything will work out,” remarked a masked Hilmi, who was recovering from the infection himself.

He went on to say, “I don’t want to skip my religious responsibility.”

Unmasked youngsters and devotees praying inches apart were among the several safety violations reported.

The government’s recent decision to reopen mosques, churches, and Hindu temples on the resort island of Bali may have intensified the rush to Indonesia’s many mosques, which number around 750,000 countrywide.

The limits were part of a broader set of restrictions that included the closure of retail malls, restaurants, and workplaces in Jakarta, as well as the densely populated islands of Java and Bali.

However, as the highly infectious Delta strain rips across the archipelago, the restrictions were soon altered to dictate that while faith houses could remain open, the public should not attend prayers.

“It was presumably assumed by many that mosques were open for prayer because they weren’t closed,” said Imam Addaruquthni, secretary general of the Indonesian Mosque Council.

The city government has dispatched teams to advise residents to stay at home, but it is a contentious issue.

“Preventing people from going to the mosque is quite difficult,” Addaruquthni remarked.

“However, praying at home will save lives, because the epidemic has already claimed the lives of so many people.”

He said that the large numbers on Friday were likely due to a combination of strong feelings about faith, muddled government messaging, and demands from certain religious leaders to disregard cautions about huge gatherings.

Residents in West Sumatra should ignore stay-at-home advisories, according to a local office of the Indonesian Ulema Council, which has millions of Muslim members.

“Some people regard religious observance as far more important than listening to what others say,” Addaruquthni remarked.

“Others, too, believe death has arrived. Brief News from Washington Newsday.