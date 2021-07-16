In connection with a security law investigation, Hong Kong police raided a top university.

National security officers stormed facilities at Hong Kong’s leading university on Friday after student leaders paid tribute to a guy who attacked a police officer.

Since massive, often violent pro-democracy rallies in 2019, anti-police sentiment has been running high in Hong Kong, a fiercely split society.

On July 1, a lone attacker knifed a police officer in a popular shopping district before killing himself in an act of “domestic terrorism,” according to authorities.

Officials advised against memorializing the attacker, claiming that doing so would be “advocating violence, inciting hatred, and beautifying attacks.”

In a statement, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) student union council expressed “great regret” over the man’s death, prompting officials to urge for action against the body.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of police officers with suitcases and boxes arrived at the university and searched the student union, campus TV station, and undergraduate office buildings.

According to police, its national security section “conducted investigations and gathered evidence at HKU today under a search warrant given by the court,” according to a statement.

According to Kong Chak-ho, chairperson of the campus TV station, “the authorities are investigating a case related to supporting terrorism and searched our studio.”

According to a HKU representative, the university is “obliged to act in conformity” with the investigation.

Last Friday, the student union council retracted and apologized for its motion expressing sympathy for the attacker, but the backlash has been relentless.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader and the university’s chancellor, called on HKU management and police to investigate the motion for any legal violations on Tuesday.

She described the resolution passed by the student union council as “infuriating” and “ashamed.”

HKU has broken connections with its own student union, and the university’s governing council chairman has stated that any probe by national security authorities would be welcomed.

It is not the first time that Hong Kong police have invaded a university campus as part of a national security investigation.

After an on-campus demonstration including chants that authorities have declared illegal in November, officials arrested at least nine people on grounds of harming national security.

Last year, China enacted the broad security ordinance in Hong Kong to suppress dissent after the financial center was rocked by massive and often violent democracy rallies.

More than 100 people have been arrested, including many of the city’s most well-known democracy activists. Brief News from Washington Newsday.