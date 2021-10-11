In comparison to ‘Black Mirror,’ a woman casually walks a robotic dog down the street.

You’ve probably seen people walking a variety of creatures on leashes, including cats, rabbits, ferrets, and even a man strolling his huge tortoise in Japan.

However, a Tiktok video that has gone viral shows something very different: a woman turning heads on a busy street while walking her robotic dog on a leash. The mechanized animal simply trots alongside her, obediently.

On Friday, @matriarca0601 posted a video of the show on TikTok, and it was then reposted throughout Twitter by @pablobierzo15, garnering more than 800,000 views.

People believe this woman is from the future, as she was photographed walking down a street in Leon, Spain, with her mechanical companion.

The artificial dog demonstrates its agility by stepping up onto the pavement and easily navigating the curb. The scene attracted attention on the crossing, and a spectator was observed filming the couple as they walked by, with the video available here.

“What doesn’t happen in Leon,” @matriarca0601 wrote, translating from Spanish. “In León, there are people who live in the year 2097,” @pablobierzo15 captioned the video. “I assume it lives directly on Mars, right?” wrote @VBerciana on Twitter. “I didn’t know you could play a video game in real life, interesting,” Iker said. “You don’t need a course to walk these dogs, right?” Ana Maria said. “Finally, a dog capable of fighting a cat… hydraulic,” Raspu wrote.

A few people made comparisons to Black Mirror. In Metalhead, Episode 4 of Season 5, humans are pursued by remarkably similar robots armed with a range of weaponry.

Laravonlion wrote, “Hola Black Mirror,” whereas Chris P just stated, “Black Mirror.”

Spot is the name of the yellow robot, which is manufactured by Boston Dynamics. It has a mechanical arm and an inspection device, among other things.

Stretch, Pick, and Atlas are the company’s other robotic models, which are marketed as “the world’s most advanced humanoid robot.”

Anyone interested in adopting Spot as their new best friend will have to pay $74,500, although the inventors claim it "comes ready to