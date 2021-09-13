In Christo Tribute, the wrapping of the Arc De Triomphe begins.

On Sunday, the first large sheet of fabric was draped along the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, as work on wrapping the monument in a memorial to late artist Christo began.

The last step of the art project has begun, with a silver-blue sheet of recyclable polypropylene unfurled from the top of the massive war memorial at the top of the Champs-Elysees after weeks of preparations.

The entire Arc will be draped with 25,000 square meters (270,000 square feet) of fabric over the next few days, bearing the signature of Bulgarian-born Christo, who died last year.

Since he rented a nearby flat in the 1960s, he had fantasized about covering the 50-meter-high monument.

Despite wrapping the oldest bridge in Paris in 1985 and the German parliament in 1995 during his lifetime, the Arc de Triomphe project never materialized before his death.

Vladimir Javacheff, his nephew, oversaw the realization of his vision – and that of his co-designer and wife, Jeanne-Claude – in collaboration with the Pompidou museum and French authorities.

“Today is one of the installation’s most beautiful moments. The wrapped Arc de Triomphe begins to take shape, approaching Christo and Jeanne-concept, Claude’s which has been a longtime ambition for them,” Javacheff said.

It will be finished on Saturday, following which the protection barriers will be removed and the public will be free to approach the changed monument up close.

After then, the wrapping will remain in place until October 3rd.

The initiative has not been well received by all.

Carlo Ratti, a friend of Christo’s, wrote an editorial in Le Monde this weekend criticizing the fashion business for wasting so much fabric at a time when it is responsible for such high amounts of carbon emissions.

However, Christo’s vision was for the Arc to become “like a living object inspired by the wind and reflecting the light,” as he left sketches and picture montages of his intentions.

He predicted that “people will want to touch the Arc de Triomphe.”

After being damaged by anti-government “yellow vest” rioters in December 2018, the monument, which was created by Napoleon to memorialize dead troops during his military operations, was recently restored.

The project will also use 3,000 meters of red rope, which can also be recycled, in addition to the polypropylene fabric.

Christo, who was born in Bulgaria on June 13, 1935, departed in 1957 and lived in a number of countries before settling in Paris. Brief News from Washington Newsday.