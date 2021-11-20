In China, there are ten historical questions that might get you arrested.

Slandering Thanks to a recently amended criminal statute, China’s martyrs and heroes might land Chinese civilians in jail.

In July, the country’s internet regulator produced a list of historically nihilist “rumors” that citizens are not permitted to debate as part of a campaign to protect such figures’ reputations.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), according to reports, has also established phone and internet hotlines for individuals to report those who raise the issues.

According to the New York Times, the law has been enforced at least 15 times.

The China Digital Times, based in California, has highlighted the new code and translated the so-called rumors that might land people in jail.

Andrea Janku, a senior lecturer in Chinese history at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) China Institute, told The Washington Newsday that this “internet censorship campaign” “must be seen in the context of the larger project to further elevate Xi Jinping to a position equal to Mao’s.”

“The express goal is to strengthen the party leader’s authority, to establish the veracity of the heroic deeds of the revolution victims, and to ensure that the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party] interpretation of history is the only one.”

The following are ten historical inquiries that could land you in jail in China…

1. Was Snow — to the tune of Spring in Qin Garden written by Hu Qiaomu?

Chairman Mao (1893-1976), the founding father of the People’s Republic of China, was said to be a prolific poet who wrote the poem Snow.

Hu Qiaomu, Mao’s private secretary, is reported to have informed a Chinese publication that Liu Shaoqi, a future vice president of China’s communist party, was forced to “present” the poem to Mao in 1945, after which he changed four characters.

The poem was written in 1936, five years before Hu began serving as Mao’s secretary, according to China’s internet regulator.

“While there might be some discussion as to whether there is a link here to Wang Huning (who penned some of this and earlier leaders’ theoretical papers), the point seems to be that the authority of. This is a condensed version of the information.