In China, one human H5N6 bird flu case has been confirmed.

In southwest China, a single case of H5N6 avian flu has been detected. Is there a chance that the infection may spread?

According to Chinese state-run media CGTN, a 55-year-old male in Bazhong City, Sichuan Province, contracted H5N6 avian influenza. The man apparently had a fever on June 30 and was diagnosed with the virus two days later, on July 6. He has been admitted to the hospital.

The area has been sterilized and local emergency reaction teams have been deployed. According to the site, an expert examination of the case indicated a “very low” possibility of the virus spreading widely.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in a July 9 update on avian influenza that it has received 32 laboratory-confirmed instances of human H5N6 infections in the Western Pacific Region since 2014, including 19 deaths. The most recent H5N6 case was again from China at the time of the report, with an onset date of May 13, 2021.

When avian influenza viruses are circulating, there is a possibility of “sporadic infection and tiny clusters” of human cases, according to the organization.

As a result, occasional human instances are not uncommon, according to the WHO. “With the continuous occurrence of avian influenza in poultry due to existing and novel influenza A(H5) viruses, the animal and public health sectors must remain vigilant.”

Russia also reported the first human cases of the H5N8 avian flu strain in seven employees at a poultry plant earlier this year. These were the first human cases of infection with the H5N8 virus, which is known to be lethal in birds.

Avian influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a virus that infects birds. Humans are rarely infected with A viruses, but there have been “rare” cases of human infection. This occurs when the virus is shed in the feces, mucus, or saliva of the birds, or when “enough virus” is inhaled or enters a human’s eyes, mouth, or nose.

Despite the fact that avian influenza is spreading, Although transmission of viruses from one person to another is believed to occur “extremely seldom,” surveillance remains an important aspect of preventing such cases due to viruses’ propensity to evolve, according to the CDC.