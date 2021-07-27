In China, a sandstorm engulfs a desert city.

In scenes typical of catastrophe movies, a wall of sand over 100 meters high devoured a settlement on the outskirts of the Gobi desert in northwestern China.

As the storm arrived on Sunday, Dunhuang, a popular tourist destination with a colorful history as a Silk Road stop, vanished in the dust clouds.

According to a resident called Zhang, the sandstorm arrived suddenly and raced through the city in five or six minutes.

“I couldn’t see the sun,” he claimed, adding that the city in Gansu province hadn’t seen a sandstorm like this in several years.

“At first, the sandstorm’s yellow dust encompassed me, then it went red, then black.”

The Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site with ancient Buddhist carvings and spectacular desert landscapes, are one of Dunhuang’s most popular tourist attractions.

Sandstorms are prevalent in the region in the spring but uncommon in the summer, according to China News Service, a state-run news agency.