In Chile’s presidential election, candidates from far-right and left-wing parties are leading.

Two politicians on different ends of Chile’s political spectrum won a convincing first-round presidential election on Sunday, two years after protests that placed the country on a route toward constitutional change.

According to the Servel electoral office, far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast, 55, of the Republican Party, had 28.4 percent of the vote, followed by leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, of the Approve Dignity alliance, who had 24.9 percent.

Out of the seven candidates in the race, the next closest candidate received little over 13% of the vote.

A runoff between the top two candidates will be held on December 19 if no candidate receives 50% of the vote outright.

Chileans voted for the fourth time in 18 months on Sunday, this time for a president who would serve as the country’s first post-dictatorship constitution drafter.

It was viewed as the most open presidential election in decades, with half of the country’s 15 million voters reported to be undecided ahead of Sunday’s vote.

The election appeared to continue the previous rout of conventional political parties that had controlled over decades of neoliberal policy credited with Chile’s relative affluence but accused for abandoning the poor and working classes.

Kast and Boric are members of minority parties that are not in power and are not part of the established coalitions that have governed Chile since the dictator Augusto Pinochet stepped down 31 years ago.

In opinion polls leading up to the election, centrists, including Sebastian Sichel, a candidate from President Sebastian Pinera’s unpopular party, were the least popular.

Sichel, who came in fourth place, gave a concession speech on Sunday, congratulating Kast and stating that he would not vote for Boric.

The poll comes two years after scores of people died amid weeks of protests against low wages and pensions, bad public health care and education, and “persistently high inequality” between rich and poor, according to a recent OECD assessment.

Protesters called for a new constitution.

The administration eventually agreed to a referendum, which approved a new founding statute for Chile to be drafted by an elected assembly a year later.

In May of this year, voters rejected traditional political parties in favor of independent, left-leaning candidates, resulting in a strong majority of votes for independent, left-leaning politicians.

Next year, Chileans will vote on whether to accept or reject the in a mandated referendum.