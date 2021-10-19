In Chile, protest violence has resulted in the deaths of two people and the arrest of 450 people.

Two people were killed, 56 were injured, and 450 were arrested in Chile amid major street protests marking the second anniversary of a social revolt, according to authorities.

Demonstrations were held across the country on Monday to commemorate the October 2019 protests that ignited political revolution in Chile and ushered in a process to rewrite the Pinochet dictatorship’s constitution.

On Monday, a man was killed by gunfire during an attempted shop robbery in Santiago, while a lady died after falling from a motorcycle in the same city.

According to a police report, the majority of the disruptions on Monday occurred in Santiago, where vandals erected street barricades, stormed a police station, and robbed shops and public buildings.

Authorities detained 450 people around the country, including 279 in Santiago, and injured 11 civilians and 45 police officers.

“The figures are staggering,” said Marcelo Araya, director of order and security for Chile’s national police force, the Carabineros.

Thousands of demonstrators came to the streets in 50 cities across the country to commemorate the one-year anniversary of student-led street protests sparked by a rise in metro prices.

The turmoil that followed resulted in 34 deaths and 460 injuries to the eyes, including partial blindness, as a result of pellets and tear gas shot by police.

President Sebastian Pinera, a billionaire right-winger, has come under scrutiny for the security forces’ often violent response, which includes some human rights breaches.

The demonstrations lasted four months, until the coronavirus epidemic broke out.

The interior undersecretary, Juan Francisco Galli, blamed Monday’s violence on opposition presidential candidates Gabriel Boric, a leftist, and Yasna Provoste, a centrist, for proposing and supporting pardons for detainees who “looted, destroyed everything, and threw Molotov cocktails” during the 2019 protests.

“Those accountable for the violence are those who developed a mentality of impunity in our country, that violence has no consequences,” Galli remarked.

According to Araya, the violence contrasted with a calm protest by 10,000 people on Plaza Italia, Santiago’s principal square and the epicenter of the 2019 movement, whose behavior was “mostly good.”

Although authorities had previously removed traffic lights and trash bins to prevent vandals from damaging them, the protest lasted almost four hours with very little police presence.

According to local media, 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the country to maintain calm.

Protesters called for universal healthcare, free and improved education, and higher retirement benefits.

