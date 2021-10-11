In Chile, police clashed with indigenous protesters, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

Riot police clashed with demonstrators during a Mapuche community demonstration in the Chilean capital on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 17 others.

When police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a thousand demonstrators marching in the middle of Santiago, many wearing ponchos and traditional headdresses, demanding autonomy for the Mapuche.

Protesters reacted with sticks and stones, according to an AFP photographer on the site. The fight lasted about 40 minutes.

According to Chilean officials, fireworks injured one woman, and the skirmishes injured 17 police officers. The woman, who worked as a lawyer for the Ombudsman’s Office, died as a result of her injuries, according to officials.

Ten people were arrested as a result of the skirmishes.

The Mapuche, Chile’s largest indigenous group, has long been accused of discrimination by the Chilean government, which previously ruled large swathes of the country but has since been marginalized.

After Chile’s independence in the 19th century, the Mapuche, who were the country’s first inhabitants, fought the Spanish conquerors and subsequently the Chilean army.

Their numbers were decreased to 700,000 people, a small proportion of Chile’s current population of 17 million people.