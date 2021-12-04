In Central Mali, suspected jihadists kill at least 30 people.

Officials in Mali reported Saturday that suspected jihadists killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger car in the dangerous central town of Mopti.

In a statement carried on state television, Mali’s transitional government stated 31 people had been killed and 17 had been injured, and that it would do all possible to “capture and punish” the offenders.

During an attack by “terrorists” near the town of Bandiagara on Friday, “the occupants were blasted with gunfire and the vehicle was destroyed,” a local official told AFP.

“Security troops have been dispatched by the state,” they stated, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The death toll was confirmed by an elected lawmaker in Bandiagara, who said the dead included women and children.

None of the several armed factions operating in the West African country have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the transitional administration’s strongman, has decreed three days of national mourning beginning Sunday, during which all government and public buildings would fly flags at half mast.

The Bandiagara Development Association condemned the “cowardly and illegal crime” and demanded that the offenders be brought to justice by the authorities.

Mali has been fighting an Islamist insurgency that began in the north in 2012 and has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians since then.

The crisis has enveloped central Mali and extended to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, despite the deployment of hundreds of French and UN troops.

Ethnic massacres and attacks on government forces have become common in central Mali, which has become one of the most violent areas of the Sahel-wide conflict.

After large protests against the brutality, the government was overthrown by a military coup last year, but the new rulers have not been able to stop the bloodshed.

Last month, the ECOWAS regional grouping placed further sanctions on Mali and demanded that it adhere to a timeline for returning to democracy.

The situation in Mali has sparked worldwide alarm, forcing a UN Security Council committee to visit the country in October.

Because of the Islamist insurgency, large swaths of Mali, a vast country of 19 million people, are out of government authority.

France, a former colonial power in the Sahel, has roughly 5,100 troops stationed across the region, assisting countries with weak governments and under-equipped armed forces.

The French military first intervened in northern Mali in 2013 to put down a terrorist insurrection.