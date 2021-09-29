In Brazil, rising food prices disproportionately affect the poor.

Marli Fumagalli examines pricing as she passes through a market in Brazil, and says that in tough times like these, her dietary credo is “less meat, more veggies, and lots of inventiveness.”

Inflation is significant in Latin America’s largest economy, but it is considerably worse for foodstuffs, making it a daily problem for the most needy.

Many people, including Fumagalli, a retiree on a meager pension, have modified their eating habits to cope with the rising costs.

“My bank account is usually overdrawn,” Fumagalli, 69, who, in addition to herself, needs to feed her mother and two kids.

“I only have enough money to buy lesser cuts of meat and stuff them to stretch it,” she explained.

The consumer price index had grown 9.68 percent in the previous 12 months as of August, but food costs had risen over 14 percent in the same time period, according to government data.

Since 2020, food inflation has been putting pressure on family budgets, particularly for lower-income people, according to Joelson Sampaio, an economics professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

According to April estimates from the foundation, 27.7 million Brazilians – or 13% of the population – live in poverty. In Brazil, this is fixed at 261 reales ($49) each month.

The number of poor individuals has increased from 11% in 2019 to 13% in 2020.

Jose Guerreiro, a seller at the market where Fumagalli purchases, says he is offering less and less beef and more chicken in its stead. Guerreiro remarked, “I try to avoid boosting prices by switching suppliers, but it’s worthless.” ”It’s a snowball,” says the narrator.

Red meat prices have risen three times faster than the average inflation rate.

That means that many people have stopped buying it, despite the fact that Brazil has more cattle than any other country and is the world’s largest exporter of beef.

According to a recent research conducted by Datafolha, 85 percent of Brazilians have reduced their meat intake this year, with 67 percent eating less red meat.

Around 35% of Brazilians cut back on rice and beans, which are staples in the country’s diet.

“Consumers’ first impulse is to substitute. The second option is to scale back, and the third is to rule it out completely,” Sampaio explained.

According to a poll conducted by Rede PENSSAN, a network that conducts research on food insecurity in Brazil, 116.8 million Brazilians are in fact food insecure. Brief News from Washington Newsday.