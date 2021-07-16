In Belarus, the KGB arrests 31 journalists and accuses them of engaging in “extremist activities.”

Authorities in Belarus are increasingly targeting journalists, raiding the homes and offices of independent media outlets and civil society activists on Friday as part of a broader crackdown on dissent.

Those targeted in the raids were accused of being involved in “extremist activities,” according to the country’s top security agency, which still goes by the Soviet-era moniker KGB.

Twenty-two journalists from the Belsat TV channel, which is supported by Poland, and RFE/FL, which is funded by the United States, were among those attacked on Friday. The office of RFE/RL in Minsk was broken into by agents.

RFE/RL journalist Aleh Hruzdzilovich was seized after officials searched his family’s home, according to his wife, Maryana, who spoke to the Associated Press from Minsk. “Nine people broke into our apartment, stole all of our belongings, and handcuffed Aleh,” she added.

Authorities searched the homes and offices of at least 31 journalists and activists in Minsk and seven other towns, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center.

“The authorities are employing a wide range of repressive tactics against journalists, including intimidation, beatings, searches, and arrests,” said Andrei Bastunets, the head of the journalists’ association.

Authorities also raided the houses of Alena Anisim, the head of the Union of Belarusian Language, and Legal Initiative activists, according to Viasna.

The raids were part of a probe into potential tax evasion and financial regulatory infractions by NGOs and media outlets, according to Belarus’ Investigative Committee, the country’s top investigative agency.

The recent raids are part of a broader crackdown in the country on independent media and non-governmental organizations.

Law enforcement agents raided the homes of ten Viasna employees, as well as the human rights center’s offices in Minsk and other cities, earlier this week. They also looked into a number of other Belarusian non-governmental organizations and journalists.

President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ long-serving authoritarian leader, promised to “deal with” organizations that he claims are fomenting rebellion.

After Lukashenko was re-elected to a sixth term in August 2020, Belarus was rocked by months of protests, which the opposition and the West perceived as rigged.

Belarusian authorities retaliated against opposition demonstrations with a huge crackdown, which included thousands of demonstrators being beaten by police and over 35,000 people being arrested.