In Beirut, the Christmas spirit has been snuffed out by the crisis.

Beirut used to be a shopping frenzy in December, with day-long traffic jams clogging avenues festooned with flashing Christmas lights and billboards the size of buildings offering champagne and jewelry.

The lights have gone out on Beirut’s commercial boom, and power shortages have left the city’s streets blanketed in gloom, just two years after a severe economic collapse.

This year, the billboards on the highways convey a different, more frugal story: one that reflects the country’s greatest financial crisis in its history, one that reflects the once free-spending Middle Eastern country’s worst financial catastrophe.

The offerings posted across the bridges straddling Beirut’s main highway aren’t your traditional Christmas pleasers: steel safes, cash counters, and money transfer savings.

“Sale of safes and vaults has climbed by 35 to 50 percent since the start of the economic crisis in 2019,” according to a sales representative at Smartsecurity LB, one of Lebanon’s major merchants.

Alarm and surveillance systems are likewise in high demand.

The lack of faith in banks, which is generally blamed for Lebanon’s greatest financial crisis, has pushed the estimated amount of cash stowed away in Lebanese homes to $10 billion.

“We’re at minus 90% compared to pre-crisis levels,” said Antonio Vincenti, chairman of Pikasso, Lebanon’s market leader in out-of-home advertising.

Banks, whose advertisements were formerly prominent on his billboards, have gone bankrupt, and money transfer organizations have stepped in to transport the diaspora’s hard-earned riches into the country.

“Digital screens are still turned off, owing to the challenges we’re having with our electrical supply,” Vincenti explained.

The government only supplies two hours of mains energy every day, and the cost of powering the screens with newly non-subsidized fuel would outweigh the revenue from customers.

One sorry Christmas sign with the words “Despite it all” still flashes at night in Beirut’s long-deserted central sector, where luxury brands used to be centered.

There is nothing left of the high street Christmas shopping ambiance on Hamra, a key boulevard in central Beirut, and the mood mirrors the popular hashtag “Santa bala shanta” (Santa without a sack).

Municipal budgets can’t afford to keep traffic lights on, let alone the kilometers of string lights that used to line the streets in December.

Even Wham’s typically unavoidable holiday song “Last Christmas” is missing from the mix, which may come as a comfort to some but is a sure sign that something has changed.

Christmas sale posters are overwhelmed by "We're Closed" placards in store windows, and beggars have taken the place of Santa impersonators.